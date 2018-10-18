David Seaman Vents Frustration Over Arsenal's Treatment of Contract Rebel Aaron Ramsey

Former Arsenal and England goalkeeper David Seaman has spoken of his frustration over the club's treatment of midfielder Aaron Ramsey, whose contract expires in the summer.

Ramsey has entered the last year of his contract and, having had an extension seemingly withdrawn by the club, is eligible for leave for free at the end of the season.

The Wales international has been at the club for a decade having joined from boyhood club Cardiff in 2008 - making him Arsenal's longest serving player.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Ramsey's contract situation has alerted other major European clubs. Premier league contingent Manchester United, Liverpool and Everton are all reportedly monitoring the Welshman's situation in north London, while Serie A giants Inter and Milan are also interested in the 27-year-old.

As reported by the Express, Seaman admitted his discontent with how his former employers have treated a player of Ramsey's quality.

“Arsenal used to just sort you out because they didn’t want you to leave early,” Seaman said. “It has happened a few times now with the current Arsenal management that players are being left right until the end and then it becomes panic offers.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

“The situation with Aaron Ramsey, I find it hard to get my head around. They make an offer and then take it off so then if they are not going to make him a new offer they are obviously going to want to sell him but now he can just say ‘er, no, I will wait another six months and go at the end of the season’ and Arsenal get nothing for a guy who is a quality player.





"It must be so frustrating for fans to see this as it is frustrating for me that quality players are leaving Arsenal again.

“It was like with Jack Wilshere (who joined West Ham after his Arsenal contract expired in the summer). These are homegrown players and players you want to keep at the club.”

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Ramsey, who has won three FA Cups with the Gunners, is free to talk to foreign clubs in January and could sign a pre-contract agreement.