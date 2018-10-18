Huddersfield Chairman Dean Hoyle Provides Update On David Wagner's Future After Difficult Start

Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle has insisted he will not sack manager David Wagner this season despite a winless start to their Premier League campaign.

The Terriers find themselves in the relegation zone after mustering just three points from their opening eight fixtures and have only managed to find the back of the net four times.



However, Hoyle has insisted he is refusing to panic and is willing to show faith in the German manager to turn things around for the side.





Speaking on Sky Sports News (via the Yorkshire Post ), he said: "I will not sack David Wagner this season. I owe him a lot and I have seen him work behind the scenes.





"Whichever manager we could get into this football club, they would not try harder and try to find new solutions more than what David and his team do."



Hoyle added: "So for me, all my confidence is in him and what he has done for Huddersfield Town is a wonderful job and it will continue."





Huddersfield's struggles extend to the end of the last season as they have now failed to win in their last 13 games in all competitions. Their previous victory came in a 1-0 win over Watford at the John Smith's Stadium on April 14, which was also the last game in which they scored at home.

