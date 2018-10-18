Huddersfield Chairman Dean Hoyle Provides Update On David Wagner's Future After Difficult Start

By 90Min
October 18, 2018

Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle has insisted he will not sack manager David Wagner this season despite a winless start to their Premier League campaign.

The Terriers find themselves in the relegation zone after mustering just three points from their opening eight fixtures and have only managed to find the back of the net four times.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

However, Hoyle has insisted he is refusing to panic and is willing to show faith in the German manager to turn things around for the side. 


Speaking on Sky Sports News (via the Yorkshire Post), he said: "I will not sack David Wagner this season. I owe him a lot and I have seen him work behind the scenes.


"Whichever manager we could get into this football club, they would not try harder and try to find new solutions more than what David and his team do."

Hoyle added: "So for me, all my confidence is in him and what he has done for Huddersfield Town is a wonderful job and it will continue."


Huddersfield's struggles extend to the end of the last season as they have now failed to win in their last 13 games in all competitions. Their previous victory came in a 1-0 win over Watford at the John Smith's Stadium on April 14, which was also the last game in which they scored at home.

Returning from the international break, Wagner's side face Liverpool on home turf in the Saturday tea-time game, with their biggest injury concern being Phillip Billing who suffered an ankle injury whilst on international duty.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)