Karren Brady Slams Dimitri Payet After Questions on Naming of London Stadium Stand

By 90Min
October 18, 2018

Karren Brady has admitted that West Ham are planning on naming the East Stand at the London Stadium after one of their ex players.

However, the vice-chairman used the opportunity to take a sly dig at former Irons favourite Dimitri Payet when asked who the East Stand should be named after.

As reported by football.london, Brady made the snide remark while appearing before the London Assembly's Budget and Performance Committee to discuss the financial issues that have impacted West Ham's new home since they relocated there from Upton Park two years ago.

Payet arrived in east London during the summer of 2015. The mercurial Frenchman made his debut in a 2-0 win over Arsenal on the opening day of the season and provided the assist for Cheikhou Kouyaté to head in the first goal.

Throughout the 2015/16 season, Payet scored 12 goals and provided 15 assists across all competitions. His magical displays not only warmed the hearts of supporters but were instrumental in firing West Ham to a seventh placed finish in the Premier League.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Didier Deschamps deemed his performances worthy of a call up to France’s 2016 European Championships squad. Payet vindicated Deschamps' decision by producing three goals and two assists in the competition, helping France reach the final where they eventually lost to a dogged Portugal side. 

After a bright start to his 2016/17 campaign Payet struggled for constituency and therefore as did the side. The on-pitch struggles coupled with the challenge of adapting to life at their new stadium brought a feeling of discontent throughout the club. 

STRINGER/GettyImages

In January 2017, Slaven Bilic announced at a press conference Payet had demanded to leave. After a protracted saga which ended with ill-feeling, the creative spark in Bilic’s side returned Marseille. 

