Liverpool Backup Simon Mignolet Insists He Will 'Be There' for Reds as He Waits for His Chance

Forgotten Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has insisted that he will continue to work hard for the club and patiently wait for his chance after losing his starting place over 18 months ago.

Mignolet last played a Premier League game on New Year's Day when he captained the side in a narrow win over Burnley. He was permanently dropped in favour of Loris Karius thereafter and now finds himself behind £67m summer signing Alisson Becker.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The Belgian, who played for his country ahead of Real Madrid stopper Thibaut Courtois in an international friendly this week, got the nod for Liverpool's recent Carabao Cup tie against Chelsea but is staring at a future on the Reds' bench.

Mignolet insists he will be there for the team and knows he has to be ready if an opportunity to return to the fold does come along, however unlikely it may be.

"I will go back to Liverpool and work hard. We have got the Huddersfield game to prepare for and I will always be there for the team," he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

Thanks to all the fans for the great support last night 👏🏼🇧🇪 Now focus back on Liverpool 💪🏼🔴 pic.twitter.com/qFh2nf0XC3 — Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) October 17, 2018

"That's the only thing I can do at this moment. I am not thinking about my future at this moment in time," he added.

"The only thing I can do is wait for my chance and work hard in training. I always try and be ready if I am playing or not playing. I always prepare myself in the same manner and when the opportunity comes along you have to grasp it."

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Mignoet was tipped to leave Liverpool at the end of last season in search of a starting role but no move away from Anfield ultimately materialised.