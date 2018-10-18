Liverpool Set Price Tag for Divock Origi Amid Interest From Premier League Rivals

By 90Min
October 18, 2018

Liverpool are ready to accept offers for Belgian striker Divock Origi in the upcoming January transfer window, with Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund as well as Premier League rivals Everton, Wolves and Newcastle keeping tabs on the situation.

It has been reported that Liverpool will demand a fee in excess of £20m for the out-of-favour forward, despite his inability to break into Jurgen Klopp's matchday squad this season. 

The Belgian figured prominently while on loan at Wolfsburg last year but has failed to force his way into plans at Anfield and is now likely to depart the club permanently in the next window.


Liverpool Echo report that the Reds expect Premier League new boys Wolves to make another attempt at securing Origi's signature after a failed bid in the summer. Nuno Espirito Santo's side were prepared to shell out £22m plus other add-ons in July for the 23-year-old striker, but the Belgian was not convinced with a move to Molineux.


Merseyside rivals Everton have also been credited with a move for the Belgian international to add some further goalscoring options into their ranks, but are yet to make contact with their local adversaries.


In the summer, Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund registered their interest in the Liverpool striker but made it clear they were only willing to negotiate a loan deal, which did not appeal to the Reds. Newcastle are the other interested party, as former Reds boss Rafa Benitez eyes both Origi and Dominic Solanke.

Selim Sudheimer/GettyImages

With the international break over, Origi's Liverpool side will be in Premier League action again this weekend and will face Huddersfield away on Saturday.

