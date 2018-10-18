Man Utd Confirm Luke Shaw Has Signed a New Long-Term Contract Until Summer of 2023

By 90Min
October 18, 2018

Manchester United have officially announced that Luke Shaw has signed a new long-term five-year contract that promises to keep him at Old Trafford until the summer of 2023. The deal also comes with the option of a further 12-month extension to 2024.

"Since I came to United, it's been a whirlwind four years that have passed so quickly. I am very proud to sign my new contract and continue my stay at this great club," Shaw told ManUtd.com.

"I want to thank everybody that has stood by me and shown me huge support - the management, my team-mates and the fans.

"I want to let everyone know that I will give everything I have to repay them and deliver success over the years to come. I'm still very young with a lot more to learn and I can't wait to continue my progress under Jose Mourinho."

Mourinho himself commented, "Luke fully deserves this contract. He understood his development process, he has worked really hard at every level and he always believes in himself which is a great attribute to have.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"Luke is still young and is improving all the time and he must feel very proud of himself. I am delighted that we are keeping such a talented young English player with a bright future ahead of him."

It had earlier been reported that the United defender's fresh terms will see an already handsome salary almost double from around £100,000-per-week to £195,000-per-week.

