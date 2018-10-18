Marco Silva Insists Summer Signing Is 'Getting Closer' to Debut After Frustrating Delays

By 90Min
October 18, 2018

Everton manager Marco Silva claims that midfielder André Gomes is 'getting closer' to his debut for the Toffees following his high-profile loan move from Barcelona during the summer transfer window.

The Portuguese star, as well as former Barça teammate Yerry Mina, hasn't featured in a single matchday squad for Everton this season.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

But Silva is confident that Gomes' first appearance is just around the corner, confirming that the 25-year-old is 'working hard and doing well' in training.

"He’s getting closer," Silva said, quoted by the Mirror. "Believe me he is working hard and doing well. I know his qualities very well. He’s working with confidence. He’s strong in his mind and I’m sure he will help our squad like we need."

Summer signing Gomes isn't the only midfielder who is nearing their first appearance this season either. Manager Silva added that James McCarthy, who is recovering from a broken leg, will provide Everton with exactly what they need when he steps back onto the pitch.

"Last season was difficult for him because when he started to play and get to a good moment, he had a bad injury again," Silva continued. "He’s working hard to achieve a good physical condition.

"He’s a quality player. He’s powerful, strong in the challenge and that’s something we need in some moments."

VI-Images/GettyImages

Both McCarthy and Gomes will be welcome additions to the Everton squad once they finally become available to Silva. The Toffees have struggled in midfield at times this season, something which has lead to a lot of rotation and uncertainty over the starting lineup.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)