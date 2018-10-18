Marco Silva Insists Summer Signing Is 'Getting Closer' to Debut After Frustrating Delays

Everton manager Marco Silva claims that midfielder André Gomes is 'getting closer' to his debut for the Toffees following his high-profile loan move from Barcelona during the summer transfer window.

The Portuguese star, as well as former Barça teammate Yerry Mina, hasn't featured in a single matchday squad for Everton this season.

But Silva is confident that Gomes' first appearance is just around the corner, confirming that the 25-year-old is 'working hard and doing well' in training.

"He’s getting closer," Silva said, quoted by the Mirror. "Believe me he is working hard and doing well. I know his qualities very well. He’s working with confidence. He’s strong in his mind and I’m sure he will help our squad like we need."

Summer signing Gomes isn't the only midfielder who is nearing their first appearance this season either. Manager Silva added that James McCarthy, who is recovering from a broken leg, will provide Everton with exactly what they need when he steps back onto the pitch.

"Last season was difficult for him because when he started to play and get to a good moment, he had a bad injury again," Silva continued. "He’s working hard to achieve a good physical condition.

"He’s a quality player. He’s powerful, strong in the challenge and that’s something we need in some moments."

Both McCarthy and Gomes will be welcome additions to the Everton squad once they finally become available to Silva. The Toffees have struggled in midfield at times this season, something which has lead to a lot of rotation and uncertainty over the starting lineup.