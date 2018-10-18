Marouane Fellaini Labelled 'Huge Doubt' for Man Utd Clash With Chelsea After Training Knock

By 90Min
October 18, 2018

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellainin has been described as a 'huge doubt' for the club's crucial Premier League clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this weekend after he reportedly 'limped out of training' upon returning to England.

Precautionary fitness concerns saw Fellaini sit out Belgium's 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in an international friendly on Tuesday, but coach Roberto Martinez suggested there was likely to be little problem in being ready for club action a few days later.

MB Media/GettyImages

"He should be fine, it's just he wasn't 100%," the Spaniard explained.

"He's got an important game at the weekend and this wasn't the game to use players who weren't 100%. We expect he should be fine in the next couple of days."

However, a report from The Sun published on Thursday afternoon has loudly claimed that Fellaini now is a doubt to face Chelsea after he was unable to complete a training session on Wednesday.

It is alleged that while the 30-year-old felt 'slightly under the weather' after returning from international duty, it was he who had insisted that he take part in the session, only to hobble away towards the end after seemingly suffering an ankle problem.

Crucially, Fellaini apparently needed no help from staff or colleagues in returning to the changing rooms and fans will therefore hope that The Sun's claims and attention grabbing headline have been exaggerated and that the problem is only minor.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Fellaini, who has struggled with niggling injuries throughout his United career, has excelled in a deep lying midfield role so far this season. United have won every Premier League game that he has started, while he was brought on at half-time when the team was trailing against Newcastle.

