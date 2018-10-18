Mike Ashley Holding Out for 'Acceptable' Takeover Bid & Wants Assurances Over Newcastle Future

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley still hasn't received an 'acceptable' offer which would see him sell the club, despite a host of parties expressing interest in taking over the reigns at St James' Park, according to reports.

The much-maligned boss has apparently been close to agreeing on deals which would see him vacate the club in the past (though one may question how close, given Ashley's past antics), but thus far Ashley has been unable to seal the deal that Newcastle fans have been crying out for.

There has been a number of interested parties in Newcastle United since the club was put up for sale, including from Amanda Staveley, and most recently a group of American investors, although the latter are yet to make any contact.

However, Sky Sports confirm that Ashely is yet to receive an 'acceptable' offer that would see him walk away from the club.

The 54-year-old Sports Direct tycoon also has a caveat for potential owners. Ashley is only willing to walk away from the club if new investors have the funds to take the club forward, as opposed to avoiding relegation just to rake in television money every year - a demand that the Toon Army will likely find ironic, given Ashley's lack of investment in the club in recent years.

It was confirmed last year by Ashely's lawyer that he was looking to sell the Magpies. Andrew Henderson told Sky Sports News that the businessman felt like he had taken Newcastle United as far as he could following his investment.

"I think there's a view that over the years there has been a considerable investment, perhaps a feeling that all that can be done has been done," Henderson said. "So, it is probably just a recognition that it might be time for a change".