Neymar Reportedly Reaches Agreement Over Summer Departure From PSG as Barcelona Wait in the Wings

By 90Min
October 18, 2018

Neymar could be set to depart from Paris Saint-Germain just two years after his world record move from Barcelona, after reports claim that he has reached an agreement with club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to leave the club in the summer. 

The Brazilian has netted 11 goals in 11 appearances for the free-scoring French champions so far this season, but according to Mundo Deportivo, an agreement is now in place to allow him to depart for €220m in the summer of 2019 - marginally short of the €227m he joined for last summer. 

The report goes further, stating that if a move doesn't materialise, he will be allowed to leave for €200m in the summer of 2020. 

The 26 year old was linked with Real Madrid in the weeks after the 2018 World Cup, but this time around it looks as if his former employers Barcelona could move to secure his signature.

A separate Mundo Deportivo cover story this week claimed that a Barca return for Neymar was 'not impossible' and Spanish radio added that president Josep Maria Bartomeu has sounded out the club's hierarchy about a sensational move.

On its own, it doesn't seem like a lot to go on, but it's backed up by Spanish TV station El Chingruito, who report that the player has specifically informed former Barcelona team-mates that this will be his last season in Paris.

For those non-Spanish speakers among us, the tweet translates to: "Neymar tells his former colleagues from Barça that he is DISGUSTED in Paris and that this will be his LAST SEASON THERE"


It's difficult to see what he has to be 'disgusted' about, having won a domestic treble last season and sitting on maximum points after nine games in this campaign, but it seems that there could be more to the situation than meets the eye. 

