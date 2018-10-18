Paul Merson Reveals Prediction for London Derby Clash Between Spurs & West Ham

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has predicted that West Ham will hold London rivals Tottenham to a draw when both sides meet at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Citing Spurs' inconsistent start to the season, the former Arsenal midfielder has claimed he would be surprised if the Hammers were to slip to defeat in the fixture, and has predicted the game to end 1-1.

Outlining his predictions for the weekend's fixtures in his column for Sky Sports , Merson writes: "I'd be shocked if West Ham lost this game. Tottenham haven't been in great form and they've had a lot of players away on international duty.

"I don't worry about West Ham in the big games at the London Stadium. Games like this one against Tottenham , it looks after itself. Like against Manchester United , the fans will be up for this one and they don't have to go and chase the game. West Ham can play on the counter against Spurs and that suits them."





He added: "I'm going to go for a draw as I don't see West Ham losing this game. If I had to pick a winner I'd go with the Hammers."

Merson also pointed out that Spurs' injury troubles and the absence of key midfielder Christian Eriksen were also a factor in his prediction.

I got a feeling Arnie will be the guy many won't want because he's carrying an injury but he'll just keep scoring. I know Spurs are next but West Ham seem really good at home and there's definitely goals for both sides in this game! — Mo (@MoMo_FPL) October 18, 2018

He said: " Christian Eriksen is a huge miss for Spurs. He's a bit of an unsung hero for Mauricio Pochettino's side because he knits everything together from midfield."



