Problems Mount for Arda Turan as Turkish Government Launch Investigation Into Alleged Islamist Ties

By 90Min
October 18, 2018

Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan is said to be facing an investigation into his suspected ties with Islamist clerics organisation Fethullah Gulen.

According to Turkish publication Hurriyet (H/T Diario AS), the Istanbul Prosecutor's Office has ordered an investigation into the alleged links, with the aforementioned organisation having been blamed for the failed coup d'etat that was attempted in July 2016.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Turan, currently on loan from Barca, plays for Istanbul Basaksehir. He is not the only player suspected of being involved with the Islamist sect, as teammate Emre Belozoglu and former player Okan Buruk are also implicated. Former Bursaspor technical director Bulent Korkmaz is believed to be linked as well, per the report.


The Prosecutor's office harbours suspicions regarding the aforementioned individuals, who they believe either have direct links or offered to help Fethullah Gulen, considered a terrorist organisation by the Turkish government since the attempted coup.

Turan was recently accused of other crimes, per reports, and is said to be facing between three and 12 years in prison after uttering threats, causing injuries and being in possession of an illegal weapon during a recent altercationthat saw Turkish singer Berkay Sahin sustain injuries.

VI-Images/GettyImages

The former Atletico Madrid star reportedly broke Sahin's nose with a headbutt and is also reported to have harassed the singer's wife, Ozlem Adad, prior to the incident.

With the singer and his wife having gone to a hospital after the fiasco, reports claim that Turan arrived at the medical facility shortly after and fired off a pistol. While shot did not cause any injuries, it does amount to "shooting with a firearm in a way that may induce fear or panic" and could carry a serious consequence.

