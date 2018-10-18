Tottenham Boosted With Christian Eriksen & Mousa Dembélé Injury Update Ahead of West Ham Clash

By 90Min
October 18, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur have been given a major boost after the club announced that both Christian Eriksen and Mousa Dembélé will be available for selection ahead of their short trip across London to face West Ham this weekend.

The two midfielders have been sidelined throughout October, but Eriksen's layoff stretches back to the last week of September, forcing the Denmark international to miss four games altogether across all competitions.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Both players weren't expected back until after this weekend's action, but Tottenham announced on their official Twitter feed that Eriksen (abdominal injury) and Dembélé (thigh injury) would be available to Mauricio Pochettino at London Stadium.


Despite their absences, Tottenham's form in domestic competitions hasn't tailed off and the club remain just two points off the top of the Premier League table, as well as continuing their Carabao Cup journey this season.


In European competition, however, Spurs have sorely missed the combative presence of Dembélé and Eriksen's masterful creativity.

The north Londoners were overrun in midfield when they hosted Barcelona in the Champions League group stages and, despite scoring two goals, they were never able to get a foothold in the 4-2 defeat.

Following the international break, Tottenham will know better than most just how important it is for them to pick up their form where they left off, something which both Eriksen and Dembélé will be vital to achieving.

Although the club's upcoming game against West Ham hardly has the making of a match of the century, Tottenham come straight off their trip to east London by travelling to Holland in a must-win match against PSV Eindhoven.

Pochettino's side will then have their title credentials tested to the max just five days after they play at the Philips Stadion when they welcome Pep Guardiola and Manchester City to Wembley.

