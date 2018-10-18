Tottenham Linked With Championship Playmaker as Mauricio Pochettino Plans January Additions

Tottenham are reportedly to end their recent transfer drought with a move for Blackburn midfielder Bradley Dack in January, with the 24 year old hitting the ground running in the Championship this season.

Spurs made headlines during the summer when they failed to sign a single player - the first Premier League club to do that in any given summer transfer window - with a move for Aston Villa's Jack Grealish reported to have fallen through.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

According to the Evening Standard, however, they are prepared to buck the trend for another Midlands-based Championship midfielder, in the form of Blackburn's Dack.

Dack has been the outstanding performer for Blackburn in recent years, starring as the League One player of the season in the 2017/18 campaign as Blackburn gained promotion to the Championship.

And he has carried his form up a division, scoring eight times in ten appearances as Blackburn have started the season in impressive fashion.

The precedent for outstanding second tier players stepping up to the Premier League has been set this season by Leicester's James Maddison, who has gone on to become one of the Foxes' most important players, earning himself an England call-up in the process - perhaps opening the door for the likes of Dack to shine.

The main concern with Dack could be his off-field controversy, as he was sentenced to community service for assaulting a police officer, then subsequently breaching a community order last September.

Thanks for your question! DG said: “It has to be Bradley Dack. Everyone knows how good he is and he’s a great lad on and off the pitch. Since coming here, his game’s gone to another level.” #AskDG — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) October 10, 2018

Since then, however, he has a clean record, and has gone on to play some of the best football of his career, so Spurs may be prepared to give him a chance. West Brom are also reported to be interested, however, so they will have to get the deal done quickly if they are to avoid being beaten to the punch on another signing.