Troubles Continue for Loris Karius After Being Dropped for Upcoming Europa League Clash

By 90Min
October 18, 2018

Things just seem to be getting worse for Liverpool-loanee Loris Karius, as reports coming out of Turkey claim the Beşiktaş goalkeeper will be dropped from next week's Europa League fixture against Genk.

Beşiktaş have one win from two in the competition so far and sit third in their group, level on points with their upcoming Belgian opponents. 

ANDREAS HILLERGREN/GettyImages

After establishing himself as Liverpool's number one last season, a couple of heartbreaking Champions League final blunders saw Karius replaced by the Brazilian Allison in the summer and subsequently loaned out to Turkish team Beşiktaş.

His form has been a little shaky ever since. Playing in the Europa League earlier this month, Karius made another error costing his side a goal against Malmo.


Now, according to Turkish outlet Fotomac, it seems that the German will lose his starting position for their next Europa league fixture.

Apparently, Beşiktaş manager Senol Gunes hopes to relieve some of the pressure being put on Karius at present by taking the goalkeeper out of the firing line.


Karius has certainly been the preferred keeper since his loan move to the Turkish outfit in the summer. He started the two previous Europa League games and has started five of their eight Süper Lig fixtures this season.

However, it is believed that against Genk, Gunes will opt for the more experienced shot-stopper Tolga Zengin, who has spent five years at the club making 86 appearances.

VI-Images/GettyImages

It seems that Karius' career has been on a downward trajectory every since that unfortunate night in Kiev, but the German is still only 25 years old; a fairly young age for a goalkeeper. 

It would take a great deal of mental strength to overcome the difficulties Karius has faced in recent months but who knows, maybe he could still make it at the top level. Perhaps a little time out of the limelight could be good for the Liverpool loanee.

