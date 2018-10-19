Alexis Sanchez 'Eyeing Possible Man Utd Exit' Just 9 Months After Old Trafford Arrival

By 90Min
October 19, 2018

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez is reportedly already considering his future at the club just nine months after arriving at Old Trafford in a high profile swap deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan head in the opposite direction to Arsenal.

Following the enormous fanfare that surrounded his January arrival, Sanchez has struggled to justify wages alleged to be in the region of £500,000-per-week.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

The Chilean netted the dramatic winner in United's last Premier League outing against Newcastle, but it was only the fourth goal he's scored for the club. He has completed 90 minutes only once this season and has started fewer than half of United's fixtures in all competitions.

As such, a report from the Daily Mail claims that a representative of the 29-year-old has been 'sounding out potential suitors across Europe' in a bid to 'gauge the level of interest'.

It is said that manager Jose Mourinho has been more impressed by what the player has done defensively this season rather than anything going forward, while Sanchez's split with girlfriend Mayte Rodriguez has apparently had a negative impact on his on-field performances.

United legend Paul Scholes recently suggested that signing Sanchez last season made little sense, although he doesn't believe it is necessarily the player's fault as he declared even Lionel Messi would struggle at Old Trafford the way things currently are.

"I know [Sanchez[ has qualities and has been a good player but I never saw him as a United player. I saw him as a bit selfish, someone who played for himself sometimes," Scholes told ESPN.

"I didn't think he was a player that we needed, especially for that type of money. How would we be able to get rid of him now when he earns those wages? The signing felt like it happened just to stop Manchester City signing him.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"It feels like every player who comes into the team struggles. I feel like we could sign Lionel Messi at the moment and he'd struggle in this team."

