Arjen Robben Admits Borussia Dortmund Are a 'Real Force' & Threat to Bayern's Domestic Dominance

Bayern Munich veteran Arjen Robben is wary of the threat to the club's Bundesliga dominance posed this season by a resurgent and talented Borussia Dortmund side.

Robben and Bayern have won the last six German titles in a row since Dortmund collected their last crown in 2012, with Bayern's smallest margin of victory during that time a sizeable 10-point cushion and their largest a whopping 25 points.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Yet the reigning champions are in something of a crisis at this moment in time. Despite a strong start which saw them win their opening four games, a home draw against Augsburg has since been followed by 2-0 and 3-0 defeats against Hertha Berlin and Hoffenheim respectively.

As such, Bayern are sixth in the table as domestic football prepares to resume following the international break, while Lucien Favre's Dortmund lead the standings after an unbeaten start. They have also scored 23 goals in just seven games, 11 more than Bayern (12) have managed.

34-year-old Robben is certainly not taking the threat lightly.

"Dortmund mean business, they're a real force," the Dutchman told German publication Kicker - translated by the official Bundesliga website.

"As far as the others go, we'll have to see how long they're able to keep up with the pace," he added, referring to RB Leipzig, Borussia Monchengladbach, Werder Bremen and Hertha Berlin, the teams who currently separate Dortmund at the top and Bayern in sixth.

TF-Images/GettyImages

"I think it's a good thing the way the table is looking right now. It's what everyone wanted, but I'm not worried. Just because you're winning doesn't mean everything is going well. By the same token, it doesn't mean some things aren't going to plan when you're not," Robben explained.

"I'm sure it's all in the small details. We need to play with passion, move the ball better, bring back the surprise element and start dominating the opposition again."