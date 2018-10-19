Arsene Wenger Linked With Replacing Niko Kovac as Bayern Munich Call Shock Press Conference

By 90Min
October 19, 2018

Bayern Munich have called a sudden press conference, leading many to believe that under-fire manager Niko Kovac will be relieved of his duties at the club and replaced by former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

Kovac, who only joined the club last summer, has already found himself under immense pressure in Munich. The club are currently sixth in the Bundesliga and have been guilty of several underwhelming performances this season. They have failed to win any of their last four matches, leaving many fans to call for a change in management.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Links to Wenger emerged from German outlet Bild in early October, who claimed that Bayern have targeted the likes of Wenger, Zinedine Zidane and Laurent Blanc to replace Kovac. 

The former Arsenal manager has conducted several interviews with Bild in recent weeks, during which he discussed the current situation in Munich. Bild reported that Wenger insisted that Bayern should remain patient with Kovac, yet he has found himself heavily linked with replacing Kovac in the immediate future.

Bild also speculated about the reason behind this sudden press conference. Club president Uli Hoeness, chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic will all attend the conference, which is a rare occurrence for the club.


History shows that the trio only attend press conferences to discuss managerial changes, with their last conference coming as Jupp Heynckes returned to the club last year.

Heynckes retired during the summer and Bayern opted to replace him with Kovac, who has built a reputation as one of Germany's most exciting managers. His Eintracht Frankfurt team played some breathtaking counter-attacking football, but there are doubts as to his ability to coach a team who are expected to be dominant in the Bundesliga.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)