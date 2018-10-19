Barcelona Squad 'Would Welcome Neymar Back to Camp Nou' as Return Rumours Intensify

Barcelona players would reportedly welcome Neymar back to Camp Nou with open arms should a deal be agreed. That is despite the Brazilian turning his back on the club to join Paris Saint-Germain in a €222m world record transfer last year.

It has already been claimed this week that Barça president Josep Maria Bartomeu has 'sounded out' a potential return, while it was also claimed that a deal was 'not impossible'.

-/GettyImages

At the same time, further reporting has suggested that Neymar even has a deal in place with PSG to leave the club at the end of the season for €220m that would see the French champions take only a negligible loss on their enormous investment.

The key for Neymar would be being welcomed back into the fold and the latest from Mundo Deportivo suggests that will not be a problem. It is said the dressing room would 'open its arms', with senior stars maintaining personal relationships with him and appreciating his vast quality.

Despite a blossoming partnership with Kylian Mbappe in Paris, it is claimed that 'Neymar misses Lionel Messi', the very player whose shadow he was trying to escape when he quit the club. It is also said that he misses La Liga, the sea, and 'everything'.

The report bills Neymar's semi regular returns to the city for various personal events as a clue that he is keen to move back permanently, while the presence of Brazilian trio Philippe Coutinho, Arthur and Malcom at Camp Nou is also apparently a factor for him.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

With regard to Coutinho in particular, Neymar had left Barça by the time his long-time friend finally sealed his €160m switch to Catalunya from Liverpool in January and so they have still never had the chance to play with each other at club level.