Barcelona Squad 'Would Welcome Neymar Back to Camp Nou' as Return Rumours Intensify

By 90Min
October 19, 2018

Barcelona players would reportedly welcome Neymar back to Camp Nou with open arms should a deal be agreed. That is despite the Brazilian turning his back on the club to join Paris Saint-Germain in a €222m world record transfer last year.

It has already been claimed this week that Barça president Josep Maria Bartomeu has 'sounded out' a potential return, while it was also claimed that a deal was 'not impossible'.

-/GettyImages

At the same time, further reporting has suggested that Neymar even has a deal in place with PSG to leave the club at the end of the season for €220m that would see the French champions take only a negligible loss on their enormous investment.

The key for Neymar would be being welcomed back into the fold and the latest from Mundo Deportivo suggests that will not be a problem. It is said the dressing room would 'open its arms', with senior stars maintaining personal relationships with him and appreciating his vast quality.

Despite a blossoming partnership with Kylian Mbappe in Paris, it is claimed that 'Neymar misses Lionel Messi', the very player whose shadow he was trying to escape when he quit the club. It is also said that he misses La Liga, the sea, and 'everything'.

The report bills Neymar's semi regular returns to the city for various personal events as a clue that he is keen to move back permanently, while the presence of Brazilian trio Philippe Coutinho, Arthur and Malcom at Camp Nou is also apparently a factor for him.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

With regard to Coutinho in particular, Neymar had left Barça by the time his long-time friend finally sealed his €160m switch to Catalunya from Liverpool in January and so they have still never had the chance to play with each other at club level.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)