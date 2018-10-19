Chelsea vs Manchester United Preview: How to Watch, Recent Form, Team News, Predictions & More

Jose Mourinho will face his former employers on Saturday as his Manchester United side make the trip down to Stamford Bridge to meet Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea, in what has the potential to be a truly mouthwatering occasion.

Chelsea are still yet to taste defeat in the Premier League this season, finding themselves tied for first place in the table. They have played some superb football, and will certainly be confident of achieving a positive result on Saturday.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

However, things have not been so rosy for Mourinho in Manchester. The well-publicised clashes between Mourinho and his players seem to have created a horribly negative atmosphere around Old Trafford, and results on the pitch have often disappointed, leaving the Red Devils in eighth place.

When? Saturday 20 October @ 12:30pm (BST) Where? Stamford Bridge How Can I Watch It? Sky Sports Premier League/Sky Sports Main Event/Now TV

Recent Form





Chelsea have certainly been enjoying life under Maurizio Sarri. They have won six of their eight matches this season, with draws against West Ham United and Liverpool being the only times they have dropped points.

Superstar Eden Hazard is in the best form of his life, and will be eager to continue to shine on Saturday. He has seven goals and three assists to his name already this season, and will undoubtedly have a huge part to play in the upcoming match.

Hazard and Ross Barkley combined to steal the show against Southampton in Chelsea's last game, but they will need to be at their best to continue their impressive form. Fortunately for Chelsea fans, they are certainly capable of doing so.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

By contrast, United's start to the season has been tumultuous to say the least. The ongoing power struggle between Mourinho and Paul Pogba has dominated headlines, while there have been reports suggesting Mourinho is just one more poor performance away from losing his job.

There was much speculation that Mourinho would be fired following United's last match against Newcastle, and it seemed almost inevitable that the rumours would turn out to be true as United fell two goals behind.

Fortunately for Mourinho, his players looked passionate and determined as they fought back to win the match 3-2. If they can channel that emotion and work ethic, they will absolutely be in with a chance of snatching three points at Stamford Bridge.

Team News

Antonio Rudiger is Chelsea's only major injury concern. The centre back withdrew from the Germany squad during the international break after suffering a groin injury, instead choosing to focus on recovering from the injury in London. Sarri will be keen to see Rudiger recover in time for the match, as the German has emerged as one of his key players.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

United will be sweating on the fitness of Luke Shaw and Nemanja Matic, who were both forced to withdraw from their respective international squads as a result of injury. Jesse Lingard and Ander Herrera could both return to the lineup against Chelsea, while Phil Jones may miss out as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

Antonio Valencia is seemingly being punished by Mourinho after he was caught liking a post on Instagram which called for Mourinho to be sacked. As a result, left back Ashley Young is likely to continue in place of Valencia.

Predicted Lineups





Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso; Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic; Hazard, Willian, Giroud.

Manchester United: De Gea; Young, Smalling, Bailly, Shaw; Matic, Fred, Pogba; Sanchez, Rashford, Lukaku.

Prediction





This match will hinge on which United side turn up at Stamford Bridge. If they play without passion, dedication and motivation then there is a good chance that they will be embarrassed by Eden Hazard and his teammates, who have been electric all season.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

However, if they play in a similar fashion to the later stages of their match with Newcastle, they're capable of beating any team in the world. Jose Mourinho's track record suggests he will set his team up to frustrate Chelsea and try emerge with a draw at Stamford Bridge, which could stifle the creativity of his star players.

Predicted Scoreline: Chelsea 2-0 Manchester United