Claude Puel Reveals Leicester Summer Signing Could Make Debut Against Arsenal

Despite having not made a single Premier League appearance so far, Çağlar Söyüncü may be in line for his debut against Arsenal on Monday night.





Head coach Claude Puel has hinted that the Turkish international could play in Leicester's trip to the Emirates despite having only been in one matchday squad all season.

Yeni formama kavuştuğum ve @LCFC ailesine katıldığım için çok mutluyum. Taraftarımızla King Power Stadium'da tanışmak için sabırsızlanıyorum! 🦊 💪



I am really happy to join @LCFC family. I can’t wait for my debut in front of our fans at King Power Stadium! 🦊 💪 pic.twitter.com/nBzIRxQ300 — Çağlar Söyüncü (@Syncaglar) August 17, 2018

Söyüncü arrived from Freiburg in the summer for a £19m move on transfer deadline day and has been left unused so far in all competitions – but Puel told reporters in his pre-match press conference that the summer signing is ready to make the step up.

Puel said: “I think he is ready. He has to compete with experienced players. He’s a young player, but a young player with a lot of attributes.”





Söyüncü's opportunity has arisen after Wes Morgan's most recent red card, which came just before the international break against Everton.

The Leicester captain has struggled for form this season and has shown ill discipline at times; managing to acquire himself two red cards in his last three games. It seems his form may cost Morgan his spot if Söyüncü can step up in his absence.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Impressively, despite not featuring for Leicester this season, Söyüncü won't necessarily be short on match fitness, after being called up for the Turkish international fixtures against Bosnia and Russia last week and starting in both of those games.

Söyüncü has started the last 15 games Turkey have played and has already established himself as a key member in their team. The youngster stands with 20 international appearances to his name already in his fledgling career.

Claude Puel's team sit tenth in the league with four wins and four losses after eight league games. They face in-form opponents in Arsenal who have won their last six Premier League matches.

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/GettyImages

If Söyüncü gets the nod from his manager, and can put in a strong performance, fans might just begin to see a little more of the promising centre back.