Eden Hazard Hints He Could See Out Career at Chelsea as Blues Aim to Open New Contract Talks

October 19, 2018

Chelsea are aiming to open new contract talks with star player Eden Hazard before Christmas in a bid to secure his long-term future and keep him out of arm's reach of Real Madrid, who have been heavily linked with the Belgian in recent months.

Hazard has enjoyed his best ever start to a season. His seven Premier League goals put him top of the scoring charts and have helped propel Chelsea into an early title race with favourites and reigning champions Manchester City.

But the 27-year-old has just 18 months remaining on his current Chelsea contract, potentially making the club vulnerable next summer if he decides it is time for a new challenge.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea want to sit down with Hazard and his representatives in November and are expected to offer a deal worth £300,000-per-week, a significant pay rise on his current terms that are worth £220,000-per-week.

The club is said to believe that the player is 'open' to talks and were encouraged by recent public comments that he remains happy at Stamford Bridge, even though he also honestly expressed interest in making the move to Spain.

Hazard admitted earlier this month that he is torn over his future, capable of changing his mind on a day-to-day basis about whether he would rather stay at Chelsea or join Real Madrid. However, speaking to Sky Sports this week ahead of the clash with Manchester United on Saturday, the Belgian hinted that he could in fact see out his career in London.

"I can finish with Chelsea. No problem at all," he said.

"I am very happy with this club, with the team, my family is happy here.

"So If I don't go to Spain, it is not a problem. I love the fans - I think the fans love me! What happens in the future, I will be happy, so that's it."

