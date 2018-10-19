Jose Mourinho to Appear on Touchline Against Chelsea After FA Extend Deadline to Appeal Charges

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been given an extended deadline to appeal the FA charge against him, leaving the Portuguese manager free to remain on the touchline as his side face Chelsea on Saturday.

Mourinho was seen speaking to a camera in Portuguese during his side's 3-2 victory over Newcastle United and was subsequently charged by the FA after it was alleged that he used insulting and offensive language. If found guilty, Mourinho would likely face a fine and a touchline ban, but he has now been given an extended deadline to respond to the charge.

BREAKING: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been given an extended deadline of 6pm next Wednesday to respond to FA charge and will be on the touchline against Chelsea on Saturday. #SSN pic.twitter.com/8ThOv0tAzy — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 19, 2018

Sky Sports News revealed on Twitter that Mourinho has been given until Wednesday 24 October to appeal the charge, which means that he will be free to face Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

Quoted by Sky Sports News, Mourinho insisted that he will control himself during the upcoming match. He said: "For me it's another game. Would I celebrate like crazy my team's goal or victory at Stamford Bridge? I don't think so.

"I think I will try always to control myself and to respect the stadium and supporters that were my supporters and my stadium for many years. To do that I would have to lose my emotional control, which is not easy.

"I think I would always think where I am, which stadium I'm in and which public is in the stands. Apart from that, it's just another match for me. A match I want to do well in for my players, my team and my supporters, that's what I want.

"I'm 100 per cent Manchester United tomorrow."

Mourinho's side find themselves in eighth place in the Premier League after a disappointing start to the season. His job security has been the subject of much speculation, with poor performances on the field and reports of clashes with key players creating a negative atmosphere around Old Trafford.