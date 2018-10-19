Jose Mourinho Insists He Can 'Smell a Change' in Man Utd Players After Comeback Win Over Newcastle

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has hinted that the dramatic 3-2 comeback win over Newcastle prior to the international break could be a turning point in the season, claiming that the players have retained the good feeling from winning that game.

United went 2-0 down in the opening stages of the match and were on course for a fifth straight game in all competitions without a win until a sudden turnaround in the second half.

A report earlier this week revealed that United players have been 'upset' by allegations claiming they do not care about the club and Mourinho addressed whether the Newcastle win could be a catalyst for improved run of results ahead of facing former club Chelsea this weekend.

"Can I smell a change in the players? I felt that after the [Newcastle] match and then, as you say, they go and they come step by step," the boss explained, via ManUtd.com.

"Even today we don't have every player back, so it's a bit strange when you come from the international week, but I think the feelings of the last match with the club remain. I think the players, they are fine. The players are happy and focused on the match."

Mourinho has lost all three times he has taken a United side to Stamford Bridge, while the club as a whole has seven defeats and one draw to show for the last eight visits there.

The 55-year-old, who conversely has a 100% winning record against Chelsea at Old Trafford, is understandably desperate to break that losing streak in west London. However, he maintains that he is treating it as just another match and will show respect to the Chelsea fans.

"For me it's another game. Would I celebrate like crazy, my team's goal at Stamford Bridge or my team's victory at Stamford Bridge? I don't think so.

"I think I would try always to control myself and to respect the stadium and the supporters who were my supporters and my stadium for many years.

"Apart from that it is just another match for me. I want to do well for my players, my team, for my supporters - that's what I want. I am 100 per cent Manchester United tomorrow - no space for anything more than respect for the stadium and for the fans that were my fans before."

United are expected to be missing several players from the game as a result of injuries, with Marouane Fellaini, Nemanja Matic, Luke Shaw, Jesse Lingard and Scott McTominay are all doubts. Ander Herrera is likely to be selected after training this week.

"The squad shape is that everybody available is selected," Mourinho told MUTV.

Mourinho himself will be present on the touchline at Stamford Bridge after the FA extended his deadline to appeal against a charge of improper and/or abusive language until next week.