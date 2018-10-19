Jose Mourinho Privately Baffled by Poor Form of Alexis Sanchez Since Manchester United Switch

By 90Min
October 19, 2018

Following a frustrating start to the season at Old Trafford for both player and manager, reports have emerged that Jose Mourinho has been discussing Alexis Sanchez’s poor run of form for Manchester United with his ‘inner circle'.

The Chilean has scored just once in the Premier League for United this term and has struggled to produce the kind of consistency and level of impact which convinced the Red Devils to lure the forward from north London to Manchester in January.

Mourinho is said to be at a loss to explain the reasons for Sanchez’s poor form, and ESPN report that the Portuguese boss has been in talks with those closest to him regarding the struggles of United’s number seven.

The Chilean superstar established himself as one of the Gunners’ star men before his more to Old Trafford, and was one of the league's most dependable goalscorers following his move to the Emirates from Barcelona in 2014.


Mourinho and his staff believed that Sanchez would improve this season after settling into the club and enjoying a full pre-season, having been dumped into the squad part-way through the campaign with no time to integrate with his new teammates.

That optimism has not been followed with any results so far though, with Sanchez's dramatic late winner in the recent 3-2 victory over Newcastle United the only real bright point of his season.

With competition from the likes of Anthony MartialMarcus RashfordJesse Lingard and Juan Mata in United’s wide attacking positions, Sanchez’s place in Mourinho’s team is no longer assured, a stunning outcome after such a blockbuster move just nine months ago.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)