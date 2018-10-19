Jose Mourinho Privately Baffled by Poor Form of Alexis Sanchez Since Manchester United Switch

Following a frustrating start to the season at Old Trafford for both player and manager, reports have emerged that Jose Mourinho has been discussing Alexis Sanchez’s poor run of form for Manchester United with his ‘inner circle'.

The Chilean has scored just once in the Premier League for United this term and has struggled to produce the kind of consistency and level of impact which convinced the Red Devils to lure the forward from north London to Manchester in January.

Gary Neville says Alexis Sanchez has been a "shadow" of the player he was at Arsenal. Privately, Jose Mourinho calls his poor form a "mystery."



What happened? https://t.co/qSs0u8lVSD — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 17, 2018

Mourinho is said to be at a loss to explain the reasons for Sanchez’s poor form, and ESPN report that the Portuguese boss has been in talks with those closest to him regarding the struggles of United’s number seven.

The Chilean superstar established himself as one of the Gunners’ star men before his more to Old Trafford, and was one of the league's most dependable goalscorers following his move to the Emirates from Barcelona in 2014.





Mourinho and his staff believed that Sanchez would improve this season after settling into the club and enjoying a full pre-season, having been dumped into the squad part-way through the campaign with no time to integrate with his new teammates.

That optimism has not been followed with any results so far though, with Sanchez's dramatic late winner in the recent 3-2 victory over Newcastle United the only real bright point of his season.

WATCH: @Ibra_official defends Jose Mourinho and says he and the @ManUtd boss are both victims of 'personal criticism.'

Full story here: https://t.co/4dwlW3BFkR pic.twitter.com/qr9AW8ei9b — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 18, 2018

With competition from the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata in United’s wide attacking positions, Sanchez’s place in Mourinho’s team is no longer assured, a stunning outcome after such a blockbuster move just nine months ago.