Liverpool Fans React to 'Amazing' Reported Transfer of Reds Defender to Premier League Rivals

Liverpool fans seem very much on board with the Reds parting ways with Spanish full-back Alberto Moreno, and who could blame them?

While the Spaniard is quite decent attacking down the left flank, his defending mostly leaves a lot to be desired.

Moreno lost his place in the side to a midfielder last season, with James Milner having performed admirably in his makeshift role as a left-back. And this season has been no better for him as Andrew Robertson has made the position his.

With the Mirror reporting on Friday that the player has become a target for Unai Emery at Arsenal, Liverpool supporters seemed more than happy with the notion of Moreno joining their Premier League rivals.

You're welcome to him, Arsenal. — Marcus Boocock (@Bookey81) October 19, 2018

"Resigned to losing" isn't he about 938384th choice at Liverpool? — Joe Leary (@sonofgarrick) October 19, 2018

Seems a nice lad, but not arsed if he goes, even for nowt. He'd do well in Spain where they get time and space in defence, or failing that, at a club who plays wing backs in a back a la Chelsea last season. More emphasis on going forward and less on defending. Right up his street — Mark Wain (@Wainy16) October 19, 2018

Have they seen him 'defend'? — Ray Ringsell (@ringers52) October 19, 2018

Emery is the guy who managed him at Sevilla, so he might know how to use him, he had Nzonzi protecting him, now he has Toreira and that other kid playing the Nzonzi role, attacking LB's & RB's are always good when we have a DM, so far Klopp hasn't incorporated a full time DM — Mr. D (@bennyde) October 19, 2018

Great if they play him against us — Dear Boy🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺#FBPE#YNWA (@DuaneDiblee) October 19, 2018

Good. Take the money and run. He’s a good player. Sometimes — Robert Stanley Hill (@RobertStanleyH1) October 19, 2018

Moreno's contract will be up at the end of the current season and he's very unlikely to get an extension from the club. He's even been linked with Barcelona recently, so who knows?