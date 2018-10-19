Liverpool Fans React to 'Amazing' Reported Transfer of Reds Defender to Premier League Rivals

By 90Min
October 19, 2018

Liverpool fans seem very much on board with the Reds parting ways with Spanish full-back Alberto Moreno, and who could blame them?

While the Spaniard is quite decent attacking down the left flank, his defending mostly leaves a lot to be desired.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Moreno lost his place in the side to a midfielder last season, with James Milner having performed admirably in his makeshift role as a left-back. And this season has been no better for him as Andrew Robertson has made the position his.

With the Mirror reporting on Friday that the player has become a target for Unai Emery at ArsenalLiverpool supporters seemed more than happy with the notion of Moreno joining their Premier League rivals.

Below are a few of the reactions.

They do have a deep squad but that's some pecking order.

This chap couldn't care less.

When has that ever mattered?

...

Now, that would be value for money.

'Sometimes'

Moreno's contract will be up at the end of the current season and he's very unlikely to get an extension from the club. He's even been linked with Barcelona recently, so who knows?

