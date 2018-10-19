Liverpool Star Set to Pen New Contract Following Upturn in Form Since Start of the Season

After starting the season seemingly out of the first team picture at Liverpool, a resurgent start to the campaign has put Daniel Sturridge in line for a new contract at Anfield following an improved run of form under Jurgen Klopp.

A succession of injury troubles had seriously disrupted Sturridge’s career in recent times, having enjoyed an encouraging patch of form during Klopp’s early phases as Liverpool manager.

Subsequent struggles to regain his place in a strong Liverpool frontline upon his return from injury had seen Sturridge’s Liverpool future come under serious doubt. However, according to a report from the Mirror, the striker’s renaissance this term could earn him a new deal.

Sturridge’s inability to force his way into Liverpool’s fearsome front line, which is star-studded with the trio of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, saw the England forward forced to seek more game time on loan at West Bromwich Albion last season.

However, a return to form in the early phases of this season has put Sturridge in a very different bargaining position this time out. The 29-year-old’s recent form is said to have impressed Klopp and fresh terms are set to be discussed as a result.

Though Sturridge is yet to start for Liverpool in the Premier League this season, he has chipped in with four goals in nine appearances in all competitions, including a crucial late equaliser against former club Chelsea in the recent 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

That strike was awarded Premier League goal of the month and was emphatic evidence of Sturridge’s renewed value to his side and his increased role in Klopp’s plans this term.