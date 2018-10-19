Man Utd Fined £13,200 By UEFA Following Late Arrival & Delayed Kick Off Against Valencia

By 90Min
October 19, 2018

UEFA have fined Manchester United a total of £13,200 after the team arrived late to their Champions League match with Valencia, delaying the kick off as a result.

United did not arrive at Old Trafford until 7:15pm as a result of traffic in Manchester, so the start of the match was delayed to give their players a chance to sufficiently warm up. 

However, both United and Valencia were then late leaving their dressing rooms, forcing kick off to be delayed even further.

As reported by Sky Sports, the late arrival and late kick off of the match was the reason behind the £13,200 fine.

Mourinho has previously spoken about the incident, insisting that Greater Manchester Police's reluctance to order an escort for the team bus is to blame for his side's lateness. 

He said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News: "We left the hotel at six o'clock, hoping that 30 minutes would be enough. Which normally is but this time the police refused to do an escort so we come by ourselves. And we took from the Lowry Hotel, 75 minutes.

"And UEFA were nice, the referee was nice to allow us to start the game five minutes later because we at least need half an hour to be prepared but was not a problem with the club organisation.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"We anticipate everything that it could be dangerous, in the sense of arriving late but we were informed the police refused an escort."

Valencia, who were staying in a hotel more than six miles away from the ground, managed to make it to Old Trafford on time, despite the heavy traffic around the city. The match itself ended 0-0, in what proved to be an easily-forgettable encounter. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)