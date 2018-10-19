Manchester City vs Burnley Preview: How to Watch, Key Battles, Team News & More

By 90Min
October 19, 2018

Manchester City welcome a rejuvenated Burnley side to the Etihad for their first game after the international break. Pep Guardiola's City will be eager to return to winning ways after a tense goalless draw at Anfield last time out. 

Sean Dyche's Burnley have recovered from a poor start to the season, that saw them lose four of their opening five fixtures, with two wins and a draw in their last three outings including a 4-0 demolition of Bournemouth. 

Ben Early/GettyImages

Despite their recent upturn in form, the Clarets will be wary of a City side that has failed to score just once this season.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash.


When? Saturday 20th October @ 15:00pm (BST)
Where? Etihad Stadium
How Can I Watch?  Sky Sports Gillette Soccer Saturday or BT Sport Score
Classic Encounter 


Manchester City 3-3 Burnley (7/11/2009)

Mark Hughes' Manchester City played host to a Burnley side without a point on the road. With the Blues boasting a formidable home record in the league, Mark Hughes would've been confident of ending a recent run that had seen his side draw their last four league games.

The home side started the brighter of the two teams though found themselves behind after Joleon Lescott handled Tyrone Mears' cross into the box; Graham Alexander converting from the spot.

The visitors then extended their lead through Steven Fletcher's close range finish before the electric Shaun Wright-Phillips reduced the deficit to give the City fans hope going into the

interval.

Manchester City v Burnley - Premier League

City dominated the second half and were rewarded for their efforts when Kolo Touré stabbed home after Joleon Lescott had kept Gareth Barry's free-kick alive. Craig Bellamy then gave his side the lead after more good play from Shaun Wright Phillips, seemingly winning the contest for his side. 

The Clarets looked unlikely to take anything from the game before substitute Kevin McDonald converted late on from Fletcher's cross to earn his side an emphatic draw.

Key Battle

Sergio Aguero vs. Joe Hart


The Argentinian has been in sensational form this season with eight goals in all competitions, and will want to add to that tally on Saturday after failing to score against Liverpool before the international break.

City's record goal-scorer will be up against a former teammate in Joe Hart who moved to Turf Moor in the summer after tricky loan spells at Torino and West Ham. The former England shot-stopper will know all too well of the threat posed by Aguero and will need to be at his sharpest to nullify the elusive marksman's impact on Saturday's proceedings.

Team News 


Ilkay Gundogan may be a slight fitness doubt for the hosts after sustaining a knock before the international break. Meanwhile full-back Danilo, who has struggled for game time after a significant stint out injured faces a further setback after picking up an ankle injury in Brazil's friendly with Argentina on Tuesday.


Guardiola may be inclined to rotate his squad ahead of his side's clash in the Champions League with Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday night.

Burnley FC v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

Burnley manager Sean Dyche remains without long-term absentees Nick Pope and Robbie Brady. Versatile full-back Stephen Ward also faces a spell on the sidelines having had knee surgery in the week. Joe Hart will continue in goal for the Clarets; the England international will be determined to impress against his former club after being shown the door in the summer.

Predicted Lineups


Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy; B Silva, Fernandinho, D Silva; Sterling, Aguero, Sané.


Burnley (4-1-4-1): Hart; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Cork, Lennon; Vokes, Barnes.

Prediction


Depsite not looking at their fluid best in attack last time out against Liverpool, Guardiola's side will be confident of returning to winning ways against a Burnley side that have kept just two clean sheets this season.

Sean Dyche's players will be confident of causing an upset however, with two wins and a draw in their last three outings. The pairing of Sam Vokes and Ashley Barnes up top is capable of causing any defence problems if they're provided with the right service.

Cardiff City v Manchester City - Premier League

City though will have too much attacking talent for Dyche's side to contain and should run out comfortable winners.


Prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Burnley

