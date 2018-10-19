Mauricio Pochettino Keen on January Signings But Will Only Pursue Primary Transfer Targets

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he would like to sign some new players in January, but he will not sign anyone if they are not his primary targets.

After failing to sign any players during the summer transfer window, Tottenham found themselves facing rumours of fatigue amongst the players. They endured a challenging start to the season, losing three consecutive matches for the first time under Pochettino, but they appear to have rediscovered their form.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Pochettino was asked about whether he will make any signings in January, and is quoted by The Daily Mail as saying: "One thing to make clear, all the coaching staff, managers, always want to improve the squad with signings and players from the academy because football is dynamic.





"Every six months you need to do something to refresh and to wake up, or to change the dynamic in the dressing room. Always.

"We tried to sign players but we could not achieve what we need or what we want."

They have been linked with the likes of Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, Brentford's Ollie Watkins and Blackburn's Bradley Dack, but Pochettino admitted he will not sign any players unless he is completely satisfied with the deal.

He said: "It is easy to say we are going to sign three players and, oh, look, the people are happy because we signed them.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"If you need to sign to make people happy or to be like other clubs that is not common sense.

"Maybe you have the money but not enough to sign what you need or want. Maybe the player you need is not on the market. Then you need to move on."





Tottenham find themselves in fifth place in the Premier League, just two points behind Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the league.