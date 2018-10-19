Newcastle Post Positive Update on Injured Defender on Club Instagram Account

By 90Min
October 19, 2018

Newcastle haven't exactly started the season particularly well this season - and that's putting it rather nicely.

The Magpies are yet to win a game in the Premier League so far and have mustered only two points from eight games. In that time, they've conceded 13 goals and managed to score just six themselves. 

However, things are looking a little better for the magpies with Florian Lejeune being pictured recently back in the gym at the club's training centre.

After impressing during his first year on Tyneside, the defender was unfortunate to suffer a ruptured cruciate back in pre-season training ahead of the 2018/19 campaign, going under the knife last month. 

The 27-year-old amassed 24 Premier League appearances in his debut season, after joining from Eibar in 2017.

Lejeune is still expected to miss a significant part of this season, but Newcastle fans will be glad to at least spot the centre back slowly edging back towards the first team picture.

The Frenchman may have been completing his rehab in Italy, but Newcastle manager, Rafa Benitez, has still been paying attention to his centre-back's progress.

Not long ago, as reported in The Sun, Benitez said: "He is getting better – you have his Instagram! He will come back maybe in one week. He's doing his rehab in Rome, special facilities."

Benitez’s side have looked weak all season at the back and despite the summer arrivals of Federico Fernandez and Fabian Schar in the summer, Lejeune’s presence has still been sorely missed.

Newcastle have a long way to go if they want to maintain their Premier League status.

Whilst they'll have to play most of the season without one of their best defenders, if they can manage to stay afloat before his return, Lejeune could quite possibly be the end of year boost required to get them across the line and keep them safe from relegation. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)