Newcastle Post Positive Update on Injured Defender on Club Instagram Account

Newcastle haven't exactly started the season particularly well this season - and that's putting it rather nicely.

The Magpies are yet to win a game in the Premier League so far and have mustered only two points from eight games. In that time, they've conceded 13 goals and managed to score just six themselves.

However, things are looking a little better for the magpies with Florian Lejeune being pictured recently back in the gym at the club's training centre.

After impressing during his first year on Tyneside, the defender was unfortunate to suffer a ruptured cruciate back in pre-season training ahead of the 2018/19 campaign, going under the knife last month.

The 27-year-old amassed 24 Premier League appearances in his debut season, after joining from Eibar in 2017.

Lejeune is still expected to miss a significant part of this season, but Newcastle fans will be glad to at least spot the centre back slowly edging back towards the first team picture.

During my last training session, I left the field due to an injury. After further medical examination, the doctor told me I have a cruciate ligament injury. I'll have surgery in the next few days. I'll do everything I can to get back as quickly as possible on St James' Park⚫⚪ pic.twitter.com/LtuO670sNZ — Florian Lejeune (@lejeune_florian) July 29, 2018

The Frenchman may have been completing his rehab in Italy, but Newcastle manager, Rafa Benitez, has still been paying attention to his centre-back's progress.

Not long ago, as reported in The Sun, Benitez said: "He is getting better – you have his Instagram! He will come back maybe in one week. He's doing his rehab in Rome, special facilities."

Benitez’s side have looked weak all season at the back and despite the summer arrivals of Federico Fernandez and Fabian Schar in the summer, Lejeune’s presence has still been sorely missed.

Newcastle have a long way to go if they want to maintain their Premier League status.

Whilst they'll have to play most of the season without one of their best defenders, if they can manage to stay afloat before his return, Lejeune could quite possibly be the end of year boost required to get them across the line and keep them safe from relegation.