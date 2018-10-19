Wolves vs Watford Preview: How to Watch, Key Battle, Team News, Prediction & More

By 90Min
October 19, 2018

Wolves will look to continue their ascent up the league table on Saturday, as they welcome an out of form Watford to Molineux.


Nuno Espiríto Santo's Wolves are now unbeaten in six games and find themselves in seventh place in the league, a win on Saturday could take them into the top five. Watford in contrast, have lost three of their last four league games and have slipped to ninth place. 

Despite their recent poor form, the Hornets are capable of leapfrogging their opponents with a win on Saturday, and will view the game as an opportunity to rediscover their early season form.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash:

When? Saturday 20th October @ 15:00pm (BST)
Where? The Molineux
How Can I Watch It? Sky Sports Gillette Soccer Saturday or BT Sport Score
Classic Encounter

Wolves 2-2 Watford (07/03/2015)

Wolves hosted a high-flying Watford at Molineux, hoping to bounce back from a midweek defeat to Championship table-topping Bournemouth. Victory for the visitors would send them top of the Championship table, while the hosts had their sights firmly fixed on a play-off spot.

The hosts were rewarded for a bright start when Benik Afobe converted after being played in on goal by Kevin McDonald to give his side the lead. The hosts despite entering the game off the back of three straight victories struggled to impose themselves on the opening exchanged, though equalised against the run of play when Matej Vydra finished after good work from Troy Deeney.

Heurelho Gomes did well to deny Afobe though was less impressive in allowing a deflected shot off midfielder Jack Price to squirm beneath him to restore the hosts lead.
 

Troy Deeney, however, came to his side's rescue as he shrugged off two Wolves defenders to score his 16th of the season and earn his side a crucial point in their pursuit of automatic promotion.

Both sides ended the game with 10 men after Tommie Hoban and Bakary Sako were dismissed in a frantic finish.

Key Battle

Midfield Duos

Saturday's game is likely to be won and lost in the midfield between two side's that play differing styles of football. Both side's play with a midfield pairing as opposed to a three.

Wolves Portuguese midfield of Ruben Neves and the experienced Joao Moutinho provide excellent service for their front three and have the vision and guile to control the tempo of the game. Neves' ability from set pieces will be a concern for the Hornets.

Watford's French duo Abdoulaye Doucouré and Etienne Capoue instead rely on their physicality and athleticism to disrupt their opposition's possession and provide a defensive screen in front of their back line, allowing their wide midfielders to get forward in support of Andre Gray and Troy Deeney.

Team News

Wolves have a full strength squad to select from, and will likely continue with the same starting XI that has seen them win four of their previous five league games. Watford remain without influential midfielder Tom Cleverley who remains sidelined after having surgery on an achilles tendon. 

Full back Daryl Janmaat is also unavailable after suffering a knee injury that is set to keep the Netherlands international out until mid-November at the earliest.
FBL-ENG-PR-FULHAM-WATFORD

Kiko Femenía and fellow countryman Marc Navarro will both be eager to stake a claim for a regular starting berth in Janmaat's absence from the side.

Predicted Lineups

Wolves (3-4-3): Patricio; Bennett, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Moutinho, Neves, Jonny; Costa, Jímenez, Jota.

Watford (4-4-2): Foster; Femenía, Cathcart, Kabasele, Jolebas; Hughes, Capoue, Doucouré, Pereyra; Gray, Deeney.
Prediction

Wolves enter the fixture in high spirits and will be determined to extend their unbeaten run in the league to seven games as they look to break into the top five for the first time this season.

Watford will be desperate to put an end to their slide down the table though currently look like a different side to the one that started the season with a four-game winning streak. While the international break may have given Javi Gracia and his players some time to regroup, Wolves will have too much firepower for the Hornets and should run out convincing winners.

Prediction: Wolves 2-0 Watford

