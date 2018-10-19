Wolves vs Watford Preview: How to Watch, Key Battle, Team News, Prediction & More

Wolves will look to continue their ascent up the league table on Saturday, as they welcome an out of form Watford to Molineux.
Nuno Espiríto Santo's Wolves are now unbeaten in six games and find themselves in seventh place in the league, a win on Saturday could take them into the top five. Watford in contrast, have lost three of their last four league games and have slipped to ninth place.
Despite their recent poor form, the Hornets are capable of leapfrogging their opponents with a win on Saturday, and will view the game as an opportunity to rediscover their early season form.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash:
Classic Encounter
Troy Deeney, however, came to his side's rescue as he shrugged off two Wolves defenders to score his 16th of the season and earn his side a crucial point in their pursuit of automatic promotion.
Reunited __ pic.twitter.com/YfMg0VwM0B— Wolves (@Wolves) October 19, 2018
Both sides ended the game with 10 men after Tommie Hoban and Bakary Sako were dismissed in a frantic finish.
Key Battle
Watford's French duo Abdoulaye Doucouré and Etienne Capoue instead rely on their physicality and athleticism to disrupt their opposition's possession and provide a defensive screen in front of their back line, allowing their wide midfielders to get forward in support of Andre Gray and Troy Deeney.
Team News
Kiko Femenía and fellow countryman Marc Navarro will both be eager to stake a claim for a regular starting berth in Janmaat's absence from the side.
Predicted Lineups
