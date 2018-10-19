Wolves vs Watford Preview: How to Watch, Key Battle, Team News, Prediction & More

Wolves will look to continue their ascent up the league table on Saturday, as they welcome an out of form Watford to Molineux.





Nuno Espiríto Santo's Wolves are now unbeaten in six games and find themselves in seventh place in the league, a win on Saturday could take them into the top five. Watford in contrast, have lost three of their last four league games and have slipped to ninth place.

🗣️ | “We know it'll be a tough game, but the most important thing is ourselves and we try to do our best.”



Javi Gracia previews #watfordfc's @Wolves trip ⤵️https://t.co/vTSCfXYcUK pic.twitter.com/oZgbYMh79Z — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) October 19, 2018

Despite their recent poor form, the Hornets are capable of leapfrogging their opponents with a win on Saturday, and will view the game as an opportunity to rediscover their early season form.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash:

When? Saturday 20th October @ 15:00pm (BST) Where? The Molineux How Can I Watch It? Sky Sports Gillette Soccer Saturday or BT Sport Score

Classic Encounter