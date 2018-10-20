Belgium Defender Jan Vertonghen Reportedly Expresses Desire to Extend His Tottenham Stay

Tottenham centre back Jan Vertonghen has reportedly expressed his desire to extend his stay with the North London club. The Belgian's current Spurs deal expires in 2019, and he is said to be open to signing an extension, if it were longer than 12 months.

Vertonghen joined the club from Ajax for £12m in 2012, and he has been a fixture in the side ever since. In recent times, the Beligan has formed a solid centre-back partnership with international teammate Toby Alderweireld, and has been an important part of a Spurs defence.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Tottenham have the option to extend Vertonghen's contract for an extra 12 months, but the Belgian is reportedly keen on signing a longer deal and committing his future to the club according to The Telegraph.

At 31 years old, Vertonghen is firmly in the peak years of his career, and with rumours forever circulating regarding Toby Alderweireld's departure from the club, it could make sense for Tottenham to tie Vertonghen down to a longer deal.

When asked about contract negotiations, Pochettino was cagey in his response.

"All those questions are for Daniel. I wish one day, I would love to have Daniel next to me, answering. It's a big, big problem for me to answer all those questions."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Prior to his hamstring injury, Vertonghen had played seven games in the Premier League this season, scoring once. He brings a balance to the Spurs back line that is hard to replace, as his left footed ball playing style is a major asset to the way Tottenham play.

His experience alongside the youngster Sanchez also comes in handy. Vertonghen was also an integral part of the Belgium side that claimed third place at the World Cup in the summer.