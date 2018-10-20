Former Man Utd Manager David Moyes Reveals How Close He Came to Taking West Ham Job in the Summer

October 20, 2018

After Slaven Bilic's sacking midway through last season, David Moyes took charge of West Ham until the end of the season. The Scot guided the Hammers to a 13th placed finish as they were dogged down in a battle against relegation all season. 

After the season concluded West Ham were on the lookout for a new manager, and it appears as if they almost turned to Moyes and offered him the job on a permanent basis. The club eventually decided against this, and instead offered the job to former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini instead. 

Speaking to the Telegraph, Moyes suggested that he and his team might have rejected an offer if it was forthcoming.

"I don’t think we could have done any more than we did. We weren’t interested in talking about my future until we knew we had got West Ham safe," Moyes said. 

"David Sullivan was okay with that and that is what we agreed. But when we came to speak in the summer, it was clear they wanted to go with someone else. Look, that’s fine, whether we would have taken the job if it was offered, is another matter…"

Moyes' managerial history has been somewhat patchy since leaving Everton. He famously got the Manchester United job following Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement, but he was sacked nine months into his six year contract. Following a disappointing stint with Real Sociedad, Moyes took over at Sunderland but couldn't halt their relegation to the Championship. 

Since leaving West Ham in the summer, Moyes has spent his downtime watching football across the world. He also spent time at RB Salzburg in Austria in an observational capacity. Whether he makes another foray into club management remains to be seen.

