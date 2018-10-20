Liverpool will be looking for its seventh league win in nine games when the team travels to Huddersfield on Saturday, Oct. 20.

Liverpool has won just one of their last five matches on a schedule that included back-to-back meetings with Chelsea, a visit to Napoli and a draw against Machester City. The Reds are suffering injuries to some star players as well. Sadio Mane is doubtful after breaking his thumb with Senegal over the international break. Despite suffering their own injuries during the break, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk should be available.

Winless Huddersfield comes into the match looking to end a dreadful Premier League run. In the team's last match, Huddersfield managed to pick up their third point of the season with a 1-1 draw against Burnley. Christopher Schindler netted his header past Joe Hart just after the 60th minute to ensure the tie.

Liverpool is currently third in the Premier League with 20 points and trails Manchester City and Chelsea on goal differential. Huddersfield is ranked 18th.

How to watch the match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV.

