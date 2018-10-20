Jose Mourinho Backs Hazard-Led Chelsea for Title & Admits He'd Love to Work With Belgian at Man Utd

Jose Mourinho says Eden Hazard could lead Chelsea to the Premier League title this season, while he admitted he would "love to have him" at Manchester United.

Hazard and Mourinho spent two years together at Stamford Bridge winning both the Premier League and League Cup. Their shared success recently led to the Belgium international to reveal his desire to one day work with the Portuguese boss again.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

While aware that the chances of Hazard sealing a switch to Old Trafford are incredibly slim, to say the least, Mourinho showered praise on the Belgium international as he tipped the Blues for another title success, should their talisman's scintillating form continue.

"I would love to have him in Manchester United but I don't think Chelsea will sell him to Manchester United so it's not a problem," Mourinho told the Daily Mail.

"History says that when Eden Hazard is the best player of the Premier League, Chelsea is the champion.

Lukaku, Ibra, Etoo, Essien, Matic, Bosingwa, Carvalho all joined Mourinho at another club having previously worked with him.



Now Hazard said if the opportunity presents itself, he'd like to work with him again.



Maybe Mourinho aint the devil afterall, just maybe. — Buff Daddy (@Humor_Monger) October 13, 2018

"It happened with me and Antonio [Conte] and this season it is still the beginning of course but he is the best player of the Premier League until now. Chelsea is top of the league because he is the kind of player who can make a huge difference.

"He is a nice kid. We had a good relation. We were champions together and he was for the first time the best player in the league with me so I think the feelings are good.

"When the feelings are good you say nice things and when feelings are not good you don't say so much nice things."

While Hazard and the Blues are enjoying life at the top of the Premier League, Mourinho has come under increasing scrutiny following United's poor start to the season and the constant criticism is wearing thin.





On the experience of what he described as "manhunting" following the Newcastle match, Mourinho said, via the Telegraph: “No, I am not happy, honestly.

“But if someone has to be the man, I would prefer it to be myself than my players. Yes, it bothers me. Because I am a man, like you are.”