Jose Mourinho Backs Hazard-Led Chelsea for Title & Admits He'd Love to Work With Belgian at Man Utd

By 90Min
October 20, 2018

Jose Mourinho says Eden Hazard could lead Chelsea to the Premier League title this season, while he admitted he would "love to have him" at Manchester United.

Hazard and Mourinho spent two years together at Stamford Bridge winning both the Premier League and League Cup. Their shared success recently led to the Belgium international to reveal his desire to one day work with the Portuguese boss again

Michael Regan/GettyImages

While aware that the chances of Hazard sealing a switch to Old Trafford are incredibly slim, to say the least, Mourinho showered praise on the Belgium international as he tipped the Blues for another title success, should their talisman's scintillating form continue. 

"I would love to have him in Manchester United but I don't think Chelsea will sell him to Manchester United so it's not a problem," Mourinho told the Daily Mail.

"History says that when Eden Hazard is the best player of the Premier League, Chelsea is the champion.

"It happened with me and Antonio [Conte] and this season it is still the beginning of course but he is the best player of the Premier League until now. Chelsea is top of the league because he is the kind of player who can make a huge difference.

"He is a nice kid. We had a good relation. We were champions together and he was for the first time the best player in the league with me so I think the feelings are good.

"When the feelings are good you say nice things and when feelings are not good you don't say so much nice things."

While Hazard and the Blues are enjoying life at the top of the Premier League, Mourinho has come under increasing scrutiny following United's poor start to the season and the constant criticism is wearing thin.


On the experience of what he described as "manhunting" following the Newcastle match, Mourinho said, via the Telegraph: “No, I am not happy, honestly.

“But if someone has to be the man, I would prefer it to be myself than my players. Yes, it bothers me. Because I am a man, like you are.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)