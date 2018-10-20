Julen Lopetegui Adamant He Has Full Support of Real Madrid Hierarchy Despite Winless Run

Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui has refused to support claims that he is on thin ice at the Bernabeu, as he insisted he is fully supported by the club's hierarchy.

Lopetegui has received criticism in recent weeks for overseeing a four-match winless run, during which the club have also failed to score.

The Spaniard joined Real Madrid on the eve of the summer's World Cup, which prompted his swift dismissal as Spain's head coach, but performances and results have yet to meet expectations as the club currently sit in fifth position in La Liga after a mixed start.

However, Lopetegui refused to be drawn into speculation over his job safety during his pre match press conference ahead of the meeting with Levante, as he told Marca: "Absolutely, [I feel supported by the club], I'm calm in this moment and focused on my work.

"We expect a difficult match against a team that have improved in all aspects and has won their last two matches. They have an effective attacking focus, but I trust in our quality and our team."

Despite the club itself receiving criticism for not backing the manager with outfield stars during the summer, Lopetegui remains confident in the squad at his disposal as he looks to take the campaign one game at a time.

"I have full confidence in the squad that I have, I'm convinced of what we're trying to do," he added. "It's important to forget external factors, we aren't looking at what people say on the outside.

"There is a lot of the season left, and I'm sure that we'll be strong at the end of the campaign. We'll have great matches and a great season and Levante will demand the best Real Madrid."

Real Madrid currently sit one point behind Barcelona and three behind shock leaders Alaves, who have played an extra game, but they could catapult themselves back to the top of La Liga with a victory over Levante on Saturday.