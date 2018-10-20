Jurgen Klopp Responds to Surprise Liverpool Statistic Against Teams in Relegation Zone

October 20, 2018

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp joked that he wanted to put an "embargo" on revelations that the club have lost five of their last nine away matches against teams sitting in the relegation zone since he took over at Anfield.

The Reds travel to bottom three side Huddersfield Town this weekend where Klopp will have the chance to test himself against good friend David Wagner.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Liverpool appear to be clear favourites on paper ahead of the late kick off on Saturday, but Klopp has already lost five matches against teams in the relegation zone, and the club haven't won on the road to a team in the bottom three since February 2016.

"Can we put an embargo on these stats because we don’t want the boys reading these before we go to Huddersfield," Klopp joked with reporters during his pre-match presser, quoted by the Mirror.

"The last time, that was my first season? Let's take it as an example, shall we?

"I don’t know why [it happens]. I don’t feel anything with it, I wouldn't have known about it if you hadn't told me.

"I remember the West Brom game last year which was a game which you win on nine of ten occasions. That day we didn’t.

"And, I don't know who we played last time? Swansea? They were good - they didn’t play like a bottom team that night. They were really good, in a really good moment."

Relegation-threatened Huddersfield have claimed just three points from their opening eight Premier League games this season. 

The Terriers have knicked a draw while on the road to Everton and Burnley, while their only home point came during a stalemate against Cardiff City.

Liverpool's attacking trio will be licking their lips ahead of the match as they will be facing a defence who have conceded 17 goals - the second highest in the league - this season.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

The club's defenders can also take solace in the fact that they are coming up against the worst attack in the league. Huddersfield have scored just four goals this season, three of which have come from defenders, with another coming from midfielder Philip Billing.

