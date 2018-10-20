Luke Shaw Thought New Man United Deal Was Impossible

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has admitted prior doubts over whether he would ever sign a new deal at the club.

By 90Min
October 20, 2018

The former Southampton left back, who has bounced back from an injury-riddled spell to become an important player for United, signed a new, five-year deal with the Red Devils on Thursday. It is believed that the deal is worth around £195,000 a week, with the option of a sixth year.

Shaw's United career had previously seemed all but over, especially considering the criticism he received from manager Jose Mourinho during the past season. However, given an opportunity to prove his worth this term, the 23-year-old has been far from disappointing and has worked tirelessly to prove himself to his manager.

"If you look at my situation in the last year, you would have thought this would have been impossible," he said to the club's official website.

"But I worked hard and I wanted to make sure my future was here and to help this club, so I am really happy.

"It’s been an odd five years for me. There have been ups and downs but now it is all about looking forward.

"It’s only a matter of time for the success to come back. We have an amazing group of players and the talent we have is scary."

Mourinho, one of Shaw's most vocal detractors in times past, has since changed his tune over the English star and has praised the player in the wake of his new deal.

"Luke fully deserves this contract," the Portuguese boss declared. "He understood his development process, he has worked really hard at every level and he always believes in himself, which is a great attribute to have. 

Luke is still young and improving all the time. He must feel very proud of himself."

