Misfiring Real Madrid Could Set Unwanted Club Record During La Liga Match Against Levante

La Liga giants Real Madrid could make history as they take on Levante on Saturday, if they go more than 55 minutes without a goal at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Los Blancos are currently enduring a painful goal drought which extends back 409 minutes across all competitions, with their last strike coming way back in September during a narrow 1-0 win over Espanyol, courtesy of Marco Asensio's left foot.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

The club's all-time record without a goal, as Marca have pointed out, stands at 464 minutes. This means that if Real Madrid fail to score within less than one hour in Saturday's lunchtime kickoff they will set a new goal drought record.

Failing to score at home to Levante would highlight better than anything just how much of an effect Cristiano Ronaldo's departure has had on the club.

Although the Portugal international is hardly lighting up Serie A, his impact at Real Madrid is being highlighted this season, with Los Blancos looking lost in front of goal this season.

Julen Lopetegui's side have scored just 12 goals in La Liga this season, a tally which ahead of kick off is on par with Deportivo Alavés, Real Sociedad and Levante.

Strikers Karim Benzema and Mariano Díaz have scored just six goals between them, including the former's striker against city rivals Atlético Madrid during their UEFA Super Cup defeat in Estonia.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Confidence should be high, however, ahead of the match as a number of first team stars have returned to full fitness. Gareth Bale, Isco and Marcelo are all available once again for Lopetegui as he looks to break Real Madrid's goalscoring curse.