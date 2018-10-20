La Liga competition resumes on Saturday when Real Madrid faces off against Levante at Santiago Bernadeu Stadium.

Real Madrid comes into the contest having lost three of their last four games in all competitions. The team has been scoreless in four straight games, which is the longest drought since 1985. The team is ranked fourth in league play after scoring just one point in their last three La Liga outings.

Levante has won its last two games. The team's latest victory was a 1-0 showing against Getafe. Enis Bardhi netted a strike at the 60th-minute to give his team the win on the road. The team has only claimed just three wins in eight matches, however, placing them at 11th in the league standings with 10 points.

Real Madrid has won four of the last six meetings between the two teams. Their last two head-to-head matches ended in draws.

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 20

Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Watch the game live online on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.