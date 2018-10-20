West Ham & Napoli Set to Go Head to Head in Race for Out of Favour Atletico Madrid Defender

Napoli and West Ham are set to reignite their interest in Colombian right back Santiago Arias, who joined Atletico Madrid this summer from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

Both sides were keen on signing Arias before he opted to join Atletico for around £11m, but he has since seen just 38 minutes of La Liga action - making just three appearances for Los Rojiblancos.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

As a result, Corriere dello Sport claim that Arias is weighing up his options at the Wanda Metropolitano - having initially believed that he would be replacing Sime Vrsaljko at right-back, who moved to Inter on loan.

Juanfran has retained his place at right back however, with Arias often finding himself left out of the matchday squad entirely. As a result, Napoli are believed to be interested in doing a deal for the Colombian - though talkSPORT claim that they will face competition from West Ham for his signature.

Pablo Zabaleta has been West Ham's preferred right back in recent weeks, with summer signing Ryan Fredericks still finding his feet at the London Stadium after moving from Fulham on a free transfer during the summer.

But with Zabaleta now 33 and reportedly keen on exploring a move to Serie A, it's likely that the Hammers will look to dip into the market to find a long-term rival for Fredericks. With that in mind, Arias represents an interesting option - with the experience he gained at the World Cup this summer with Colombia sure to be of interest to Manuel Pellegrini.

JUAN MABROMATA/GettyImages

He is unlikely to be allowed to leave Atletico on the cheap though, with his contract in the capital running through until 2023.