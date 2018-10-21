Alan Shearer Singles Out Liverpool's Joe Gomez as Star Performer as Reds Beat Huddersfield 1-0

Football pundit Alan Shearer singled out Liverpool defender Joe Gomez for praise following the Reds' 1-0 Premier League victory over Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Gomez started the match in the right-back position, despite excelling as Virgil van Dijk's central defensive partner in the early stages of the season. However, the England international looked more than comfortable in a wider position, and played an important part in ensuring that his side picked up a valuable clean sheet.

3 points away from home 🙌🏽 onto the next one... thanks for the travelling support 🔴 pic.twitter.com/Z5xkfl7kGO — Joe Gomez (@J_Gomez97) October 20, 2018

Speaking on Match of the Day, Shearer claimed the defender played an integral role in his side claiming the three points, and said: "I was thoroughly impressed with him (Gomez) again today. It wasn’t a classic performance from Liverpool but this guy stood out again. Cool, calm, he’s got pace to get across the ground and cover situations so quickly.

"He starts off the move for the goal. As a forward you want the ball fizzed into you because it’s easier to control. The pass to (Xherdan) Shaqiri is exactly that and then it makes it easy for him to play in (Mohamed) Salah. His distribution again was excellent and I thought everything about him was great today.”

The 21-year-old has risen considerably in stature within the past year, having broken into the Liverpool starting XI and England squad last season. Gomez also performed admirably during the Three Lions' 3-2 UEFA Nations League win over Spain earlier in the week, and appears to have a bright future ahead of him for both club and country.

Meanwhile, Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti has claimed he's no longer haunted by his AC Milan side's 2005 Champions League Final loss to Liverpool, in which his team threw away a 3-0 lead to eventually lose on penalties. Ancelotti's new club face the Reds this week, and will be looking to claim another win after beating them at Anfield earlier in the month.