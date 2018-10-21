Anthony Martial Denies Previous Claims of Tension With Jose Mourinho as Fortunes Start to Turn

October 21, 2018

Manchester United's Anthony Martial has insisted that there was never a problem between himself and his manager Jose Mourinho.

Martial has found himself dropping in and out of the first team picture at United ever since Mourinho took the top job back in 2016. The Frenchman's future at Old Trafford seemed destined to be coming to an end, as his relationship with the Portuguese manager was said to have deteriorated beyond repair.

However, the 22-year-old has recently found himself back in Mourinho's plans and he has performed excellently during his last two appearances. He scored a brace during United's 2-2 against Chelsea on Saturday afternoon, highlighting the fact that he may have turned his recent fortunes around.

Martial was seen to be smiling with Mourinho after the match and, whilst talking to talkSPORT, he confirmed that he has no issues with his manager.

“Things were not tense between us to begin with,” he stated.

“We have a player-coach relationship and I hope that we will continue like that and bring Manchester United as much as possible.”

The draw at Stamford Bridge means that the Red Devils are still languishing in ninth place in the league, nine points off of Manchester City and Liverpool in top spot. Although their level of performance was certainly better than in previous matches, Martial was quick to describe how frustrated he was not to come away with all three points.

“We were not doing well,” he said. “However, we worked hard and this sort of match enabled us to show that we are a good team.

“[The goals] have done me the world of good. However, ultimately, I am disappointed. We deserved to win but we shipped the goal in the last minute and it cost us.”

