Arsenal Plot Sensational January Loan Swoop For Barcelona Winger as Ace Eyes First Team Football

Arsenal are believed to be pondering a shock January loan swoop for Barcelona winger Malcom, after the Catalan giants' new signing continues to be overlooked for first team football.

According to the Daily Star, Malcom has failed to impress his boss Ernesto Valverde since moving to the Camp Nou last summer, and has played just 25 minutes of competitive football this season. Arsenal are believed to be plotting a stunning loan move for the 21-year-old, but could face competition from their London rivals Tottenham, and Serie A side Inter.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

The Gunners were eager to sign Malcom last summer, but were priced out of the deal by his former club Bordeaux. The tenacious winger looked set to move to Roma, before Barça managed to hijack the deal and sign him for around €41m. The young Brazilian left Ligue 1 with a formidable record - having bagged 12 goals and made seven assists last season.

Arsenal have been in excellent form of late, winning their last nine matches on the bounce. With just Ashley Maitland-Niles as a recognised right winger, bringing in Malcom on a short-term basis could prove a shrewd move for the north London side. However, Barcelona may well wish to hold onto the ex-Corinthians man as a rotation option for the cup competitions.

A large proportion of the Gunners faithful expressed their annoyance at missing out on Malcom in the summer, as the club opted for a number of reasonably priced players as oppose to a marquee signing. Signing the starlet on loan would be an ideal, great value option for the club, but the chances of making the deal happen appear to be slim at the moment.

In other news, Emery has hinted that he's set to indulge in some major squad rotation ahead of his side's home match against Leicester City on Monday. The Gunners have been landed with a congested fixture list for the coming week, facing trips to Sporting CP in the Europa League and Crystal Palace in the Premier League.