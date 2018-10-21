Arsenal vs Leicester City Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

The international break is finally over, yet Arsenal and Leicester City fans must go one more weekend without Premier League football as the two sides prepare to face up on Monday night.

Arsenal are currently experiencing somewhat of a purple patch, as Unai Emery's tenure has delivered nine consecutive victories in all competitions after early season jitters saw the Gunners defeated by Chelsea and Manchester City.

Arsenal will return to the Emirates for the first time since the 2-0 victory over Watford and will be bidding to make it 10 wins on the bounce as they continue to apply pressure to the top three.

Fail to prepare, prepare to fail



The grind goes on 💪 pic.twitter.com/BXjcuz4FKC — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) October 18, 2018

Leicester City on the other hand will be hoping lightening strikes twice, as they have made their best start to a Premier League season since winning the title in 2016, taking 12 points from their opening eight games.

However, history reads favourably for the Gunners, as Arsenal have won each of the past 11 home meetings against Leicester. Should they win on Monday night, the 21 points would represent Arsenal's largest haul after nine Premier League games since the 13/14 season.

Check out our breakdown of the game below.

When? Monday 22 October @ 8.00pm (BST) Where? Emirates Stadium How Can I Watch It? Sky Sports Main Event