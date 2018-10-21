Arsenal vs Leicester City Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

The international break is finally over, yet Arsenal and Leicester City fans must go one more weekend without Premier League football as the two sides prepare to face up on Monday night.
Arsenal are currently experiencing somewhat of a purple patch, as Unai Emery's tenure has delivered nine consecutive victories in all competitions after early season jitters saw the Gunners defeated by Chelsea and Manchester City.
Arsenal will return to the Emirates for the first time since the 2-0 victory over Watford and will be bidding to make it 10 wins on the bounce as they continue to apply pressure to the top three.
Leicester City on the other hand will be hoping lightening strikes twice, as they have made their best start to a Premier League season since winning the title in 2016, taking 12 points from their opening eight games.
However, history reads favourably for the Gunners, as Arsenal have won each of the past 11 home meetings against Leicester. Should they win on Monday night, the 21 points would represent Arsenal's largest haul after nine Premier League games since the 13/14 season.
Check out our breakdown of the game below.
|When?
|Monday 22 October @ 8.00pm (BST)
|Where?
|Emirates Stadium
|How Can I Watch It?
|Sky Sports Main Event
In its 129-year history, August 11th 2017 was the first time that the English top division kicked off the season on a Friday night and Arsenal and Leicester played out a fitting encounter.
Alexandre Lacazette fired home a second minute opener, bursting the Emirates stadium into life before Shinjii Okazaki (5) and Jamie Vardy (29) condemned Gunners fans to turn to the common slogan 'Wenger Out'.
Danny Welbeck salvaged an equaliser on the stroke of halt time sending the two sides in level at the break. However Vardy, who has a cracking record against the Premier League big guns quickly fired home his second on the 59th to send the Gunners into disarray once more.
Yet, with a rapturous home crowd spurring them on, Aaron Ramsey (83) and Olivier Giroud (85) sent the Gunners faithful home happy, as their two minute double salvo secured a breathtaking 4-3 win.
Key Battle
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang & Alexandre Lacazette vs Harry Maguire
A long time has passed since the glory days of Thierry Henry, and yet, Arsenal had failed to secure a signing of the stature or clinical capabilities of the Frenchman.
However, Gambon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been swaying opinion as his ruthless nature in front of goal has seen him score 16 goals in 23 appearances - including six in nine this season.
His 'brother' like partnership with Lacazette (who has scored four in five starts) has escalated into the formidable duo being dubbed 'Lacabameyang' and Arsenal fans will be drooling at the prospect of these two starting together on Monday night.
However, Harry Maguire will not be sharing the same excitement as he aims to contain the dynamic duo.
A cause for concern for the England international is the fact that Leicester have recorded just one clean-sheet thus far, and with Arsenal and in particular Lacabameyang brimming with confidence Maguire needs a warrior-like performance.
However, if Maguire is unable to keep goals out, he may have a hand in scoring as he looks to build on the two he already has this season.
Team News
Arsenal - Unai Emery has received some positive injury news as Mesut Ozil has returned to full training whilst Danny Welbeck has shrugged off a hamstring injury that kept him out of England duty.
Sokratis Papastathopoulos (ankle) and Petr Cech (hamstring) face late fitness tests but Laurent Koscielny and Konstantinos Mavropanos are still sidelined.
Leicester City - Claude Puel has a few issues ahead of the trip to the Emirates. Ben Chilwell has returned to full fitness, but Wes Morgan is suspended after his red card against Everton.
Demarai Gray (ankle) and Matty James (achilles) both miss out through injury.
Potential Lineups
Arsenal: Leno; Monreal, Holding, Mustafi, Bellerin; Xhaka, Torreira; Aubameyang, Ramsey, Ozil; Lacazette
Leicester City: Schmeichel; Chilwell, Maguire, Evans, Amartey; Mendy, Ndidi; Albrighton, Maddison, Pereira; Vardy
Prediction
Arsenal are in scintillating form as they aim to win their 10th game on the bounce. Aubameyang has proven that he is the man of the moment and I can see him notching a couple of goals here, especially with Leicester City's defensive uncertainty this season.
Despite this, Leicester have had their best start since their title winning campaign in 2016, but I feel they will fall short to a Gunners side full of confidence.
Score Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Leicester City