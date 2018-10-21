Atletico Madrid Boss Diego Simeone Admits Villarreal Were 'Strong Rivals' After 1-1 Draw

By 90Min
October 21, 2018

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone claimed the point his side claimed in the 1-1 draw at Villarreal could prove to be an important one.

Los Colchoneros took the lead through left back Filipe Luis but looked shaky at the back in the absence of Diego Godin as Mario Gaspar netted a scrappy equaliser.

As quoted by Marca, Simeone admitted he never expects an easy game when his side travel to Estadio de la Ceramica.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

"It was a tough, intense match with a strong rival," Simeone said. "We tried to dominate by putting more players in the middle of the pitch and to let people move forward.


"The goal came, they drew level and they had other chances but here it is always hard."

This season's La Liga looks set to be one of the most competitive in recent years, with Real Madrid notably struggling and Barcelona enduring patchy form, and Simeone noted the crazy nature of Spain's top flight.

"We are only thinking of ourselves," he added. "It is an important point against a difficult opponent and the league is chaotic.


"All of the teams are competing and this is the most competitive season I've seen since I've been in Spain."

Atletico are currently fourth in La Liga, two points behind Barcelona following their 4-2 victory over Sevilla on Saturday evening, with Alaves and Sevilla second and third respectively. 

Los Rojiblancos play Borussia Dortmund in Germany in the Champions League before their next league game against Real Sociedad at the Wanda Metropolitano. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)