Crystal Palace's Hodgson Claims He'd 'Love' Wayne Rooney to Join Side in Shock Premier League Return

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has claimed that he would love to bring D.C. United's Wayne Rooney back to the Premier League, contending that the forward is still capable of playing at the highest level.

Discussing the ex-Manchester United talisman, via the Mirror, Hodgson conceded that he'd like to see Rooney return to the Premier League, and said: "I think he left England too early. He still has much to offer. He is doing fantastically well. At DC they were well down in the league when he got there, but since he’s arrived he has been fantastic.

Patrick McDermott/GettyImages

"I would have loved him here at Palace, but he thought long and hard about his decision, and without a shadow of doubt would have talked it over with his family, because he is very much a family man. They all probably decided at this stage their our lives this is what we need. But all good players who want to play for Palace are always welcome – should we be able to afford them!"





Having spent the majority of his career with Manchester United, Rooney left his boyhood club Everton (after a one-season return) to join D.C. United in June, and has scored ten goals in 18 matches so far. The 32-year-old has been excelling in the MLS, and it remains to be seen whether he will be tempted with a move back to the Premier League before he retires.

Meanwhile, Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has claimed that it was harder to defend against Palace's Wilfried Zaha than the likes of Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo. The 20-year-old claimed that the Ivory Coast international's sheer athleticism and ball retention skills make him the hardest opponent he's had to face.