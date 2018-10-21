David Wagner Laments Huddersfield's Luck After Winless Start Continues With Defeat to Liverpool

Huddersfield manager David Wagner believes luck was against his side once more following their 1-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah's first half goal decided the game at the John Smith's Stadium, although the Terriers will feel aggrieved they didn't score themselves, after Jonathan Hogg hit the post from distance, while Michael Oliver denied the hosts a penalty after the ball appeared to strike James Milner's arm in the area.

Alex Pritchard also saw a goal ruled out for offside, albeit correctly, as Huddersfield still await their first win of the season. However, Wagner insists the result wasn't because of a lack of application from his side.

Speaking post-match, as quoted by Sky Sports, he said: "If it's the case that luck over a season evens out, then we're going to have a lot of luck in the next 29 games.

"It's true we have problems scoring goals, but it's also true that we're performing at a very high level. We're creating opportunities and have the spirit and the passion and desire to limit an opponent like Liverpool.

"We have the bravery to play our football, to press them high and get in their faces. Everything from my side, performance-wise, was there."

The result for Huddersfield sees them slide down to 19th in the Premier League, while the Terriers are still yet to score a home goal this season.

Same old song, but I do need to express how proud I am to a part of this team and this club after a performance like that tonight...our fans deserve a cheer and I’m sure that will come soon 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/3ynERKCIO5 — Jonas Lössl (@JonasLoessl) October 20, 2018

Next for Wagner's side is a trip to Vicarage Road to face Watford, the site of one of their nine wins last season, beating the Hornets 4-1 in a game that saw both teams finish with ten men.