Eddie Howe Admits Bournemouth 'Struggled for Rhythm' During 0-0 Southampton Draw

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe admitted his side 'struggled for rhythm' during their goalless draw with Southampton on Saturday.

The Cherries were somewhat fortunate to claim a point after Saints striker Manolo Gabbiadini missed a glorious chance in stoppage time, and Howe admitted he was happy to see the visitors spurn the chances that came their way.

He said, as quoted by Sky Sports: "It was a game in which I felt we never truly got going. I think you could possibly say the same of them. I thought we cancelled each other out.

"It was very bitty. We had our moments, which we didn't take, but all-in-all I thought the effort was there, just the end product wasn't quite with us today.

"They hadn't really been in the match. We'd defended pretty well and then we presented them with a couple of opportunities which thankfully they didn't take."

Bournemouth have been in good form recently and may have been favourites heading into Saturday's game, and Howe praised his players despite the below par performance, in particular his defenders.

He added: "For us to achieve back to back clean sheets is a good platform to go into the next game.

"That was pleasing for us because to lose would've been tough on the players who gave everything in the match. The effort was there but we just didn't have our rhythm.

"Maybe an early goal, when we were well on top, would've helped that but it didn't come. Thankfully today, we kept the clean sheet.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"We knew it was going to be very tough but the expectation for us was of course to win. The next best thing is to not get beat."